First Onsite Property Restoration Acquires DryPatrol LLC

"DryPatrol is a truly extraordinary organization that is relentless about creating exceptional client experiences and we are excited to partner with this outstanding leadership team that shares the core purpose of restore, rebuild and rise. This acquisition is a win for First Onsite as we continue to increase our footprint in the Midwest," stated Jeff Johnson First Onsite Global CEO.

"First Onsite is recognized as a leader in the restoration industry and we are pleased to join efforts to continue to provide exceptional services to the Ohio Miami Valley. We see this as an opportunity to grow our presence in the region through the support of First Onsite and as part of their team," said Derron Oakley, President of DryPatrol who also holds a number of IICRC certifications.

First Onsite, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV) and represents the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises. This agreement with DryPatrol is the latest in a series that expands First Onsite's capabilities and resources across North America. The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About First Onsite

First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,700 team members and operates from more than 97 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on X and LinkedIn.

