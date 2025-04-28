First Place AZ Awarded Multi-Year $600,000 Grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Advance Housing, Research and Leadership Initiatives

"We are committed to developing inclusive communities that open doors for more people living with autism and/or developmental disabilities who too often are underrepresented in data and underestimated in their abilities," said Denise D. Resnik, First Place AZ founder and president/CEO. Post this

Founded in 2012, First Place AZ is an internationally recognized thought leader in housing innovation and systems change for the autism and disability community. Through its First Place–Phoenix Apartments, Transition Academy and Global Leadership Institute, the organization fosters research, training and partnerships that drive national and international progress in housing, employment, and healthcare solutions.

"Renee and I look for organizations that move the needle," said Bob Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "First Place AZ is doing more than talking about change—they are building it, one apartment, one leader and one breakthrough at a time."

In its first year, the funding will advance:

Supportive Housing Research & Expansion of Accessible Offerings, in collaboration with Arizona State University's (ASU) College of Health Solutions

(ASU) College of Health Solutions National Housing Market Analysis, representing First Place-facilitated studies across eight U.S. markets, providing critical data that informs development and future policies

Building the Next Generation of Leaders, involving ASU student internships

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has long been a champion for organizations that serve people and communities overlooked or underserved. This investment in First Place AZ underscores the importance of sustainable, innovative solutions in housing and workforce development for individuals with autism and/or developmental disabilities.

"We know it's challenging to find quality housing and employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities," said Renee Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "First Place AZ provides not only housing to address their needs, but programs that promote more productive, connected and joyful lives."

The funding also aligns with First Place AZ's broader mission of fostering a supportive community where people with autism and/or developmental disabilities can thrive. The organization will leverage the grant by advancing practices in Greater Phoenix and sharing findings through the annual First Place Global Symposium that engages leaders from across the U.S. and around the world focused on models and systemic change. Learn more about the Oct. 15-17, 2025, symposium and register here.

For more information or to get involved, email [email protected] or visit firstplaceaz.org or firstplaceglobal.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

About First Place® AZ

The First Place Global Leadership Institute is part of First Place AZ, a charitable 501(c)(3) advancing innovative residential, healthcare and employment options for adults with autism and/or developmental disabilities. First Place–Phoenix, the nonprofit's flagship property, is an 81,000-square-foot apartment community set in the heart of the urban area and recognized by PBS NewsHour as "the most autism-friendly city in the world." First Place Global leverages this award-winning property to serve as an R&D site, supporting the replication of residential and post-secondary education models and fostering collaboration among the public, private, philanthropic and nonprofit sectors. Through its vision for fueling a new wave of real estate and community development, First Place Global aims to transform a worldwide marketplace that equips leaders with the inspiration, knowledge, models, tools and training to foster inclusive communities where adults with autism and/or developmental disabilities can flourish. Learn more at firstplaceglobal.org.

