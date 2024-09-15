First Premier Home Warranty Expands Services to Oklahoma and Minnesota

First Premier Expands to OK & MN

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant milestone for both the company and homeowners, First Premier Home Warranty has announced its successful licensing in the states of Oklahoma and Minnesota. With this new expansion, the company is now authorized to offer service contracts for home appliances and systems, broadening its reach to homeowners seeking reliable protection for their household essentials.

The licensing in these two states marks a key step in First Premier Home Warranty's strategic growth plan, enabling them to extend their comprehensive coverage for major appliances, heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical systems. Homeowners in Oklahoma and Minnesota can now benefit from the company's renowned customer service, customizable plans, and fast, efficient repairs, all aimed at reducing the cost and stress of unexpected breakdowns.

First Premier Home Warranty, known for its industry-leading service, offers various plans designed to fit the needs and budgets of different homeowners. The service contracts cover repair and replacement costs for a range of home systems, including HVAC units, refrigerators, dishwashers, water heaters, and more. With this expansion, residents in Oklahoma and Minnesota will have access to one of the most affordable and customer-centric home warranty options in the market.

CEO of First Premier Home Warranty, Vince Walker, expressed excitement over the new licensing agreements, stating, "Expanding into Oklahoma and Minnesota allows us to serve more homeowners who are looking for peace of mind when it comes to maintaining their homes. We are committed to providing affordable, reliable solutions that protect homeowners from the high costs of appliance and system breakdowns."

In a time when homeowners are increasingly aware of the importance of protecting their investments, First Premier Home Warranty's entrance into these markets is a timely and much-welcomed development. With an already established presence across numerous states, the company is poised to become a trusted provider in Oklahoma and Minnesota, where the demand for home protection services continues to rise.

As part of its customer-first approach, the company will be offering promotional rates and discounts for new customers in these states to celebrate the launch. Interested homeowners are encouraged to visit First Premier Home Warranty's website or contact their customer service representatives to learn more about available coverage options.

This expansion reflects First Premier Home Warranty's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality service and protection across the United States.

For more information, visit firstpremierhomewarranty.com or contact [email protected].

About First Premier Home Warranty:

First Premier Home Warranty is a leading provider of home warranty services, offering affordable and customizable service plans to protect homeowners from unexpected repair costs. Known for its excellent customer service and rapid response times, the company continues to expand its footprint across the United States.

