First Responder Series Space Pens for those Dedicated to Providing Hope and Protection

The durable construction of each First Responder Space Pen ensures that it can withstand harsh environments, while its compact size, single-hand activation, and durable, built-in clip allow it to be easily carried and accessed. Additionally, its ability to write in extreme temperatures and on various surfaces makes it the perfect tool for every first responder working in high-pressure situations.

The design of the First Responders Series pens makes them an attractive gift for any service professional. Based on the M4B Military Matte Black Cap-O-Matic Space Pen, all of these pens are marked with a printed line of six assorted colors reflective of six service fields: gold (dispatchers), blue (law enforcement), red (firefighters), green (conservation), white (EMS), and orange (search and rescue). Moreover, Fisher Space Pen has been donating a portion of the proceeds from each pen to support service professionals, making the First Responders Series pens even more significant. The recipients of this support include First Responders Children's Foundation, C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), injured firefighters and their families, National Park Foundation, NAEMT (National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians) Foundation, and National Disaster Search Dog Foundation.

Personalization options such as engraving and gift wrapping are available at an additional cost. At $30 with a lifetime guarantee, the Fisher Space Pen First Responders Series would make a superb choice, an affordable and meaningful way to honor anyone in service fields.

First Responder Matte Black Cap-O-Matic Space Pen Series Features:

PR4 Black Ink Cartridge

Single-Hand Activation

27" Open Length

Writes in a temperature range of -30°F to 250°F

Matte Black Finish

6 Marked line colorings: Gold (dispatchers), Blue (law enforcement), Red (firefighters), Green (conservation), White (EMS), and Orange (search and rescue).

Packaged in a Galaxy Gift Box

Engraving Available

MSRP: $30

About Fisher Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen Co. is a 75-year-old American manufacturer of ballpoint pens, with the notable distinction of being the only ballpoint pen used on every crewed flight into space since Apollo 7 back in 1968 and most recently with Space X. While pressurized technology made it possible for NASA's astronauts to write in space, it also provided writing capabilities in all weather, underwater, over oil and grease, and from -30 to +250 degrees Fahrenheit. These pens are the perfect tool for trade professionals, first responders, military personnel, rugged outdoor enthusiasts, trekkers, backpackers, industrial manufacturers, underwater divers, and anyone who values a pen that doesn't fail.

