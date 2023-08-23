The Rigicon ContiClassic® is a new sphincteric device designed to treat male stress urinary incontinence. This study evaluates the surgical outcomes and safety profile of the first 116 patients who received the implant between September 2021 and April 2022.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rigicon, Inc. a leading global innovator of prosthetic urology devices and solutions based in NY proudly announces the recent publication of "First safety outcomes for Rigicon ContiClassic®: Artificial Urinary Sphincter." The results of the study show the safety outcomes for the Rigicon ContiClassic® to be comparable to others presently on the market which underscores the transformative potential of the Rigicon ContiClassic® in evolving the treatment landscape for male stress urinary incontinence.

Discover more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41443-023-00748-8

The Rigicon ContiClassic® Artificial Urinary Sphincter is the newest device for treating stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in men and was introduced worldwide two years ago with the first case being implanted in September 2021. The study, meticulously conducted from September 2021 to April 2022, delved into the experiences of the initial 116 patients who underwent the Rigicon ContiClassic® implant procedure. The results arising from this thorough evaluation underline the device's effectiveness and safety, instilling optimism among those dealing with SUI.

With an in-depth analysis of patient demographics, surgical intricacies, and underlying causes of incontinence, the Rigicon ContiClassic® showcased remarkable efficacy across a diverse patient cohort. Notably, the study's participants boasted a mean age of 68.3 years, with urinary incontinence post-radical prostatectomy emerging as the predominant reason (58.6%) for implantation. Encouragingly, the study reported no instances of infections or grave complications. A standout highlight of the study was the Kaplan-Meier calculation, unveiling an impressive survival rate of 93.2% at the 12-month juncture.

With a direct quote from the publication, "The ContiClassic® features a hydrophilic coating on all components which allows for antibiotics of the surgeon's choice to be adsorbed onto the device's surface for elution into the implant spaces. The connectors of ContiClassic® do not require an assembly tool, and the cuff sizes have smaller increments in diameter (0.25 cm rather than 0.5 cm). An attractive enhancement of the ContiClassic® to the original AMS 800 design involves making the pump of much softer silicone that makes deactivation and activation of the pump much easier for both the physician and the patient. It is hoped this will allow physicians to easily teach their patients nightly deactivation while sleeping."

Prof. Steven K. Wilson, a renowned authority in urology, lauded the study's findings, stating, "The Rigicon ContiClassic® signifies a key moment in addressing male stress urinary incontinence. Its combination of innovative design and promising safety outcomes makes it a surefire choice for patients seeking effective solutions."

Rigicon's pursuit of excellence in medical device innovation is underlined by the Rigicon ContiClassic®, ready to reshape the narrative surrounding in male stress urinary incontinence treatment.

Rigicon is a global leader in prosthetic urology with products currently available in over 50 countries. A full list of products can be found on the company's website at www.rigicon.com. Rigicon stands at the forefront of medical innovation, driven by a commitment to enhancing patient care and quality of life. Rigicon ContiClassic® reinforces the company's dedication to groundbreaking solutions that redefine medical possibilities.

About Rigicon

Rigicon, based in Ronkonkoma, NY, is a pioneering company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative urology devices. Our mission is to enhance the quality of patient care with our world-class products, which are developed in close collaboration with top surgeons worldwide. We remain committed to our mission to provide solutions that improve the quality of life for patients around the globe.

Media Contact

Jessica Miranda, Rigicon, Inc., 1 88820290, [email protected], www.rigicon.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Rigicon, Inc.