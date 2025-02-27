First San Francisco Partners Welcomes Lisa Wintrick as Executive Advisor

First San Francisco Partners (FSFP) welcomes Lisa Wintrick as its new Executive Advisor, bringing deep expertise in data governance and business transformation to the company's leadership team. In this role, Lisa will help guide FSFP's strategic growth and further their commitment to delivering innovative, actionable insights for organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First San Francisco Partners (FSFP), a specialized data consulting firm, announced the appointment of Lisa Wintrick as Executive Advisor. Lisa joined the company in late 2024, bringing a wealth of experience from her 28-year career at The Sherwin-Williams Company.

In her new role at FSFP, Lisa is spearheading the development of the firm's artificial intelligence consulting offering and refining the company's approach to key service offerings, including ERP transformation. Additionally, Lisa is focusing on talent development and career-pathing initiatives to foster growth and advancement opportunities for FSFP's data consultant team.

Before joining First San Francisco Partners, Lisa spent over 28 years optimizing technology solutions and building data management, analytics, and AI capabilities for Sherwin-Williams. She held multiple leadership roles before her retirement in the fall of 2023, including Vice President – Enterprise Data & Analytics, Senior Director – Enterprise Data & Analytics, and Director of Commercial Analytics & Point-of-Sale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to our team, especially after getting to know her as a key contact during a long-time client engagement," said FSFP's Founder and CEO, Kelle O'Neal. "Lisa's deep industry knowledge and proven track record in enterprise data and analytics will be invaluable as we grow our AI solution capabilities and strengthen our flagship service offerings. And her unique ability to assess business needs and deliver creative, sustainable and value-add solutions will greatly benefit FSFP's clients."

Founded in 2007, First San Francisco Partners is a leading data consulting firm that empowers organizations to leverage their data assets for business value and competitive advantage. With innovative and tailored solutions, FSFP guides our Fortune 1000 clients through changes in people, processes, data and technology, enhancing the value of their insights — and with collaborative data governance at the core.

