First San Francisco Partners Welcomes Ryan Bergstrom as Head of Delivery

Prior to joining FSFP, Ryan demonstrated success in scaling operations and developing high-performing teams at P3 Adaptive, one of the pioneers in leveraging Microsoft's Power BI platform for business intelligence and data analytics. His track record includes growing a business from $1 million to $15+ million in annual revenue and expanding an Azure analytics team from 10 to more than 50 professionals. Ryan's expertise spans business intelligence, data analytics and strategic growth, with particular emphasis on developing sustainable, client-focused solutions.

"Ryan's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for FSFP as we continue to expand our capabilities and deepen our client relationships," said FSFP's Founder and CEO, Kelle O'Neal. "His proven ability to scale operations while maintaining excellence in delivery and team development aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. Ryan's strengths-based leadership style, coupled with his track record of driving meaningful results, will be instrumental in taking our delivery excellence to the next level."

About First San Francisco Partners

Founded in 2007, First San Francisco Partners is a leading data consulting firm that empowers organizations to leverage their data assets for business value and competitive advantage. With innovative and tailored solutions, FSFP guides our Fortune 1000 clients through changes in people, processes, data and technology, enhancing the value of their insights — and with collaborative data governance at the core.

