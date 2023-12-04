First Series and Phase Change Solutions (PCS) Partner to Support UK's Waste Reduction Goals with Apollo™ Panels

"The Apollo™ Panels will be a valuable addition to our product portfolio offering assurance that product waste can be eliminated while saving energy." Post this

The Apollo™ Panel provides up to 7 additional hours of temperature protection during power outages and/or mechanical failures. In addition, using Apollo™ Panels reduces maintenance on refrigeration equipment while increasing product life cycle. GP practices can procure the Apollo™ Panels through Williams Medical's website, the exclusive distributor for Apollo™ Panels in the UK.

Commenting on the partnership, Simon Gold, Principal of First Series said, "The Apollo™ Panels will be a valuable addition to our product portfolio offering assurance that product waste can be eliminated while saving energy."

Phase Change Solutions, a leader in smart materials, is on a mission to revolutionize pharmaceutical refrigeration, reduce waste, and ensure the safe storage of medicines. PCS' products, powered by its patented BioPCM® technology are designed to absorb and release thermal energy at precise temperatures and minimize stress on compressors in refrigerators to reduce their carbon footprint.

"We are excited to partner with First Series, introducing BioPCM® based products, in the UK. In keeping with our principles of circularity, our goal is to eliminate pharmaceutical product waste with advanced materials solutions." He added, in addition to enabling safe management of medicine this saves time and money for GP practices.", said Govi Rao, CEO of PCS.

About First Series:

First Series Ltd. focuses on novel commercial opportunities to help solve unmet needs in healthcare and wider industry sectors. First Series is committed to reducing the carbon footprint and environmental impact of its operations and industry partners.

About Phase Change Solutions (PCS):

Phase Change Solutions (PCS) is a global leader in the development and supply of phase change materials ("PCMs"). The company's proprietary PCMs, collectively referred to as BioPCM® have been certified to include 100% bio-based content and listed among the USDA's BioPreferred® products. BioPCM® can be designed to store and release thermal energy at temperatures ranging from -75C to 175C enabling customers to lower operating costs, protect perishable food & pharma and reach their sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Media Contact

Pallavi Madakasira, Phase Change Solutions, 1 336-510-4355, [email protected], https://phasechange.com/

SOURCE Phase Change Solutions