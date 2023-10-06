First Successful "Forged in Fatherhood" Event Focuses on 6 Pillars of Fatherhood & Inspires Strong Leaders in Both Business and Family

"Our mission with Forged in Fatherhood events is to help fathers become intentional and loving parents so they can build lifelong relationships with their children," said Tyson Junkers, Founder of Forged in Fatherhood. Tweet this

Compassion: Nurturing love, empathy, and emotional connection within the family.

Trust: Fostering a secure and reliable atmosphere for children to flourish.

Guidance: Providing direction, values, and life lessons for the next generation.

Empowerment: Encouraging self-confidence, ambition, and independence in children.

Resilience: Cultivating mental strength and adaptability in the face of challenges.

Provision: Ensuring the material well-being and stability of the family.

Tyson Junkers, the visionary behind "Forged in Fatherhood," opened the event by highlighting the importance of these six pillars in shaping strong and compassionate fathers. The event featured four remarkable guest speakers, each delivering motivational and educational talks touching on various aspects of fatherhood, entrepreneurship, and the importance of being present:

Charlie Janes (Focal Point Coaching & Training): Charlie's inspiring presentation encompassed "Compassion" and "Trust," emphasizing the significance of emotional connection within families and the importance of building trust as a patriarch. He also provided insights into balancing entrepreneurship and fatherhood, emphasizing the value of time management and prioritization. Learn more at Focalpointcoaching.com.

Eric Rogell (Bold Men Adventures): Eric's talk embraced "Guidance" and "Empowerment." He shared valuable insights into mentoring and guiding children, empowering them to make sound decisions and become self-reliant individuals. Eric also discussed strategies for entrepreneurial fathers to manage their time effectively and be present in their children's lives. Learn more at Boldmenadventures.com.

Sean Shea (ViB): Sean's address touched on "Trust" and "Resilience." He discussed the importance of fostering trust within the family, while also empowering children with resilience to face life's challenges. Sean spoke to the challenges of balancing entrepreneurship and fatherhood, offering strategies for maintaining a strong presence in both roles. Learn more at ViB.tech.

Jon Newcomb (Opp300): Representing Op300.com, Jon Newcomb's powerful presentation and video (Watch here) conveyed "Provision" and "Empowerment." It depicted the significance of providing for the family while empowering children to overcome any obstacle and chase their dreams. Jon's message included the inspiring mission of Op300 to support Gold Star Families with strategies for entrepreneurial success that translate into more quality time with family.

Geoffrey Schmidt (Ayro Mindset): Geoffrey shared insights on "Resilience" and "Compassion," encouraging fathers to cultivate emotional resilience. He also highlighted the importance of compassion and emotional understanding within the family. Geoffrey discussed strategies for entrepreneurial fathers to manage stress and maintain a strong presence at home. Learn more at Ayromindset.com.

Father and entrepreneur John Garcia and his son Gavin showcased their Table Golf Association (TGA) tabletop golf game at the Forged in Fatherhood event, captivating attendees with this innovative game. Their presence added an exciting dimension to the event, making it an unforgettable experience for all who attended. TGA is the first tabletop game that feels like you're playing golf.

The "Forged in Fatherhood" event concluded with a profound message from each speaker, reinforcing the importance of these six pillars. These pillars serve as the foundation for fathers to guide, empower, and provide for their children while fostering compassion, trust, and resilience within the family.

"Forged in Fatherhood" not only celebrated fatherhood but also provided valuable insights and strategies for entrepreneurial fathers to succeed in their businesses while being present and strong leaders within their families.

About Forged in Fatherhood:

Forged in Fatherhood is a passionate and inclusive community dedicated to celebrating and supporting fathers on their unique journey through life and parenthood. Founded by Tyson Junkers, certified John Maxwell coach. Forged in Fatherhood offers a wealth of valuable resources, insightful content, and a vibrant community that encourages and empowers fathers to thrive in their role as parents and as successful entrepreneurs. Through heartfelt stories, practical advice, and a commitment to fostering positive family dynamics, Forged in Fatherhood aims to inspire and equip fathers from all walks of life to be the best dads they can be. Join our community and discover the strength, resilience, and joy that comes with being a dedicated and involved father and learn how to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship. For more information about "Forged in Fatherhood" and upcoming events, please visit forgedinfatherhood.com.

Media Contact

Tyson Junkers, Forged in Fatherhood, 1 561-271-1389, [email protected], https://www.forgedinfatherhood.com/

Cindy Metzler, Forged in Fatherhood, 1 561-271-1389, [email protected], https://www.forgedinfatherhood.com/

