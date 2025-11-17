First Targa 27.2 Arrives on the U.S. East Coast in Yarmouth, Maine with Official Targa Dealer East Coast Yacht Sales

East Coast Yacht Sales, the official East Coast dealer for Targa, announces the arrival of the first Targa 27.2 on the East Coast of the United States. The boat arrived in Portland, Maine on November 4, 2025, and is now in the water at East Coast Yacht Sales' Yarmouth, Maine location. The Targa 27.2 is a rugged Nordic-designed vessel featuring a fully enclosed pilothouse, walk-around side decks, with emphasis on elevated comfort and accessibility.

YARMOUTH, Maine, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Coast Yacht Sales, the official East Coast dealer for Targa, announces the arrival of the first Targa 27.2 on the East Coast of the United States.

The Targa 27.2 arrived in port in Portland, Maine on November 4, 2025, and is now in the water at East Coast Yacht Sales' Yarmouth, Maine location. The boat is available for viewing at: