First Targa 27.2 Arrives on the U.S. East Coast in Yarmouth, Maine with Official Targa Dealer East Coast Yacht Sales

First Targa 27.2 Arrives on the U.S. East Coast
YARMOUTH, Maine, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Coast Yacht Sales, the official East Coast dealer for Targa, announces the arrival of the first Targa 27.2 on the East Coast of the United States.
The Targa 27.2 arrived in port in Portland, Maine on November 4, 2025, and is now in the water at East Coast Yacht Sales' Yarmouth, Maine location. The boat is available for viewing at:
East Coast Yacht Sales
106 Lafayette Street
Yarmouth, ME 04096
(207) 846-4545
The Targa 27.2 is a Nordic-designed boat with an LOA of 30.2 feet. It offers fast cruising speeds of 23-30 knots depending on the engines. This particular model comes equipped with twin Mercury V8 Verado 300hp outboard engines, though it can be ordered with a wide array of inboard and outboard options.
The Targa 27.2 also has a versatile cockpit layout as well as accommodations suitable for extended day trips or short overnight stays. The boat features a fully enclosed pilothouse, walk-around side decks, and ergonomic design elements that are core to the identity of all Targa models.
This delivery marks the first time the Targa 27.2 is available on the East Coast. East Coast Yacht Sales will provide full sales and support for this model across the region.
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact East Coast Yacht Sales at the phone number above or visit https://ecys.com/new-yachts/targa/.
Media Contact
Brian Chase, East Coast Yacht Sales, 1 2078464545, [email protected], https://ecys.com/new-yachts/targa/
