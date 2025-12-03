First Tee - Contra Costa Unveils Elevated "Swing Fore Success Gala"

A refined new chapter for a beloved Contra Costa tradition — First Tee unveils its elevated Swing Fore Success Gala, debuting Super Bowl weekend at Rossmoor's Events Center. The event introduces a polished format celebrating youth character development, community impact, and local leadership.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than a decade of bringing the community together around its annual fundraiser, First Tee – Contra Costa is stepping into a new era. The organization proudly announces the transformation of its long-standing Crab Feed into the Swing Fore Success Gala, an elevated celebration of youth, character, and community impact. The event will be held Friday, February 6, 2026, at the Events Center in Rossmoor, Walnut Creek.

This year's gala takes place on Friday of Super Bowl weekend, offering a meaningful start to one of the year's most anticipated weekends.

First Tee, founded nationally in 1997, has empowered millions of young people through character education rooted in the game of golf. The Contra Costa chapter, established in 2004, has continued that legacy locally by helping youth build confidence, resilience, and leadership both on and off the course.

"The new name better reflects the event's evolution — a polished evening that celebrates the success stories, spirit, and future of our First Tee youth," said Brandon Garcelon, Executive Director of First Tee – Contra Costa. "It honors our history while embracing the elevated experience our community has grown into."

An Elevated Evening of Legacy and Purpose

The Swing Fore Success Gala introduces a refined format designed to inspire and engage attendees. Guests will enjoy:

A curated dinner

A dynamic live auction led by auctioneer Steve Haworth

A silent auction featuring the most exciting items yet

Professional photography and videography

A branded step-and-repeat and red-carpet experience

Stories and reflections from First Tee participants and program leaders

The evening will also feature guest speaker Mike Pawlawski, former NFL quarterback, Cal Football Hall of Famer, and respected sports broadcaster. Entertainment personality John Collins, widely known as The Paper Airplane Guy, will serve as the evening's host.

A Prestigious New Venue

For the first time, First Tee – Contra Costa will host its gala at the Events Center in the Rossmoor community. The venue offers an elevated, welcoming setting that aligns seamlessly with the event's new chapter and the organization's growing regional impact.

Attire: Cocktail

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Time: 6:00 – 10:00 PM

Location: Events Center, Rossmoor | Walnut Creek, CA

Supporting the Next Generation

All proceeds from the Swing Fore Success Gala will directly support First Tee – Contra Costa's year-round youth programs, ensuring young people across the region have access to mentorship, life-skill education, and leadership development that lasts a lifetime.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities, or auction donations, visit https://charity.pledgeit.org/swingforesuccess

