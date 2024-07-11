First-Time Author Wins Awards After Writing Picture Book For Loved-One Fighting Cancer

"The concept is beautiful, and the use of humor as well as the clever wordplay are the icing on the cake." -Readers' Favorite Post this

Within a day of hearing the news, Michael began writing, and soon he emailed his niece the first of eight books. They were written for one purpose: to make her laugh.

"Pablo Avocado" is the first of his books to make the leap to traditional publishing. In it, you'll find a fanciful new world brought to life by Michael's illustrating partner, Reka Kadar, and characters that might feel familiar to those who grew up on comedies in the 2000's.

Book synopsis: Pablo Avocado dreams of changing the world… the world of fashion! Before he can follow his dreams, he has some big feelings to talk through. His journey of self-discovery brings him to you, a highly-celebrated produce therapist. Thanks to years of experience in the field, you know that the best way to help is by offering a listening ear and a safe place for him to share his story.

As a first-time author, something that Michael did not expect was positive critical reception. "Pablo Avocado" is now the first-place recipient of three Firebird Book Awards (1st-place for Children picture book, humor and illustration) and five other literary awards. Editorial reviews from Reedsy and Literary Titan have been equally lauding, giving the story a five-star rating. Literary Titan called it, "as heartwarming as it is amusing, a true gem for readers of all ages."

In what has become the happiest ending Michael could have hoped for, his niece is now in remission. The publication of "Pablo Avocado" will begin July 11th, on her birthday. For more information on where to purchase the book visit the listing on Amazon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Michael Michie is foremost a husband and a father. He has spent the last decade at one of the biggest studios in the world, where he develops ideas for digital productions that include some of entertainment's most beloved characters and franchises. All of his books were written for his niece. His stories are dedicated to her and inspired by her humor.

Title: Pablo Avocado

Imprint: Pablo Avocado Books

On sale: July 11, 2024

Price: $19.99

Pages: 36

ISBN: 979-8-9891135-1-4

