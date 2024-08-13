First-time Honoree ViB Ranked No. 134 Fastest-Growing Advertising and Marketing Company on the 2024 Inc. 5000

"Being named an Inc. 5000 honoree for the first time is an exciting milestone for ViB. This recognition reflects not only the hard work and dedication of our team but also our customers' trust in us as their go-to B2B demand generation partner," said Mariah West, CEO of ViB. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is a validation of our unique community-based approach to B2B demand generation," continued West. "Part of our model involves connecting technology providers with qualified leads by leveraging a highly engaged community, a strategy that has consistently delivered results for our clients. This recognition encourages us to keep refining our strategies and creating value that resonates deeply with our clients."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"The Inc. 5000 honor highlights the impact of ViB's focus on authentic engagement," said Sean Shea, Founder of ViB. "Our success is rooted in the strong relationships we build within our tech Community, and this recognition is a testament to the effectiveness of our approach. As we continue to scale, our commitment to delivering high-quality, conversion-ready leads for our marketing partners remains unwavering."

About ViB

ViB is a leading provider of B2B demand generation solutions, dedicated to connecting businesses with their ideal customers. ViB is revolutionizing B2B demand generation with a unique approach that prioritizes authentic engagement and community building. By connecting businesses with interested buyers through a membership-based model, ViB delivers high-quality leads and exceptional outcomes for its clients. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, ViB continues to set new standards for excellence in demand generation and is dedicated to driving growth and success for companies worldwide. For more visit ViB.tech.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

