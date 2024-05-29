First time in the US: $300 Japanese Dessert Fugetsudo's Manyokan Hitachi Debuts at U.S. Trade Show

Fugetsudo K.K. introduces the Exquisite Manyokan Hitachi, Japan's Premier Wagashi, to the American Market

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time in the United States, the revered Japanese confectionery company, Hitachi Fugetsudo K.K., will present its luxurious Manyokan Hitachi, a chestnut yokan crafted with rare Iinuma chestnuts, at the upcoming 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show on June 23 - 25, 2024 at Booth 528 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Priced at $300, this high-end wagashi exemplifies Japan's celebrated kasho-fugetsu, a respect for natural beauty and seasonal emotions.

Manyokan Hitachi is renowned for its exclusivity and exceptional quality. The chestnuts used are sourced from Ibaraki Prefecture, known for its deep-rooted history in chestnut cultivation dating back to the 800 AD Manyoshu period. These Iinuma chestnuts, cultivated under stringent conditions allowing only one chestnut per burr, represent only 0.2% of the annual national harvest. This rarity has earned them GI (Geographical Indication) certification, recognizing their unique regional quality.

Each piece of Manyokan is meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans of Hitachi Fugetsudo K.K., a company with a 76-year legacy in Japanese confectionery. The artisans preserve a hint of the chestnut's astringent skin during the peeling process, enhancing the yokan's flavor profile, a testament to their dedication to craftsmanship.

Fugetsudo's participation in this U.S. trade show marks a significant milestone. "Bringing Manyokan Hitachi to the American market is a proud moment for us," said Koichi Fujita, CEO of Hitachi Fugetsudo K.K. and a third-generation confectioner. "It embodies our philosophy of creating a chain and cycle of smiles, connecting producers, consumers, and all stakeholders through the joy of Japanese Confectionery."

The trade show will offer attendees the unique opportunity to sample Manyokan Hitachi and engage with Fujita and his team. Journalists are invited to taste this exquisite confection and schedule interviews before and after the event, which runs from June 21 to June 27.

As Fugetsudo K.K. continues to innovate and expand internationally, Manyokan Hitachi stands as a symbol of Japanese tradition and global aspiration, promising to delight connoisseurs and elevate cultural appreciation across borders.

About Fugetsudo K.K.:

With a 76-year-old legacy in Japanese confectionery, Fugetsudo K.K. has become synonymous with the artistry and tradition of Japanese confectionery. With a legacy deeply rooted in craftsmanship and quality, the company has honed its expertise over generations, maintaining an unwavering commitment to preserving the essence of Japanese culture through its delectable creations.

Fugetsudo K.K. prides itself on fostering connections and spreading joy through its confections, forging meaningful relationships between producers, consumers, and stakeholders alike. As it ventures into the global market, the company remains steadfast in its dedication to upholding the rich heritage of Japanese sweets while embracing the excitement of sharing its creations with the world.

Taishi Ishitani, Fugetsudo K.K., +81-90-5539-8263, [email protected], https://www.fugetsudo.net/

