First Tokenized Commercial Real Estate Raise Coming Soon on MosaicAI

The MosaicAI platform brings top of class Blockchain and AI to tokenize commercial real estate assets ensuring regulatory compliance and state-of-the-art security and privacy," said Somnath Banerjee, MosaicAI co-founder. "This unlocks the much needed liquidity for an otherwise illiquid asset class."

"We've long believed in the value of innovation and transparency in real estate capital markets," said Nick McGinn, CEO of First Capital Advisors. "MosaicAI's platform allows us to bring high-quality institutional-grade deals like Jade to a wider range of qualified investors, while leveraging secure tokenization technology to increase flexibility, automation, and scale."

Using MosaicAI, sponsors can raise capital faster and cheaper, with expanded reach to broader communities of investors, and automated investor journeys. MosaicAI's tools also help streamline the sponsors' creation, management, and execution of listings, freeing up valuable time.

"Our mission with MosaicAI is to make real estate investing smarter, more inclusive, and dramatically more efficient," said Steve Horvath, Head of CRE Partnerships at MosaicAI, and founder of CRE Advising, a boutique full service commercial brokerage based out of Chicago. "Tokenization is just the beginning. MosaicAI is building the infrastructure for a more modern, transparent, and participatory experience—empowering both sponsors and investors throughout the full lifecycle of each investment."

Along with making commercial real estate investment easier and more accessible than ever, MosaicAI will also be rewarding investor engagement through its upcoming $MUST token. More information on the token will be available later, but users on MosaicAI will be able to earn it through a variety of actions including but not limited to creating an account, completing KYC, and making investments.

The launch comes amid growing momentum in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. BlackRock's (BLK) BUIDL fund, launched on Ethereum, and Robinhood's (HOOD) acquisition of Bitstamp are recent examples of large institutions embracing tokenized finance. As The Economist recently noted, tokenization may be "the most important disruption in finance since ETFs. MosaicAI brings that same innovation to commercial real estate."

People interested in participating in the Jade Residences investment, or in learning about the MosaicAI platform and what it offers, can learn more at http://mosaicai.co.

