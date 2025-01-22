First Utah Layne's Chicken Fingers Location Set to Celebrate Grand Opening in Clearfield on January 25th

Scott Davis, a current Layne's Chicken Fingers franchisee with locations in Texas, has opened the Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger restaurant at 846 W 1700 S in Clearfield.

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger franchise with 20 restaurants open across the U.S. and another 226 sold, will be celebrating the first opening in Utah with a location in Clearfield on January 25th. Scott Davis, an experienced Layne's Chicken Fingers franchisee and Texas native, is leading the brand's growth in Utah at 846 W 1700 S.

At the grand opening celebration on January 25th, there will be a ribbon cutting, swag giveaways, and guests may enter for a chance to win free Layne's Chicken Fingers for a year.

"Scott has selected a great site for his new restaurant," said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. "Layne's is a great fit for the Clearfield community, and excited to bring our iconic crispy tenders and laid-back, guest-focused atmosphere to the area."

The Clearfield restaurant is one of many in the Layne's pipeline, but it is the first in Utah. As the franchise continues to grow its footprint, Davis will play a key role in driving brand awareness and catering to even more Layne's fans nationwide.

"I'm so pleased with opening Layne's in Clearfield as I embark on spearheading the brand's growth across Utah," said Davis. "The W 1700 Street location is a great place to serve the Clearfield neighborhood as Layne's is introduced to the state. I am excited to continue building locations to bring our craveable chicken to guests across the state with plans to open a total of 16 locations over the next five years."

In the $61 billion fast food chicken market, Layne's strives to provide its guests with a unique and refreshing experience. Staying true to its roots, Layne's still focuses on offering crispy, juicy chicken tenders but has also expanded its menu to include new sauces, chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps and milkshakes to meet the evolution of guest demand.

With a history of strong growth and incredible demand from guests, Layne's is quickly expanding with passionate franchisees. The Clearfield restaurant moves the system one step closer to having 50 units open by the end of 2025.

The Layne's team is focusing its expansion on its home state of Texas as well as Wisconsin, Florida, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Tennessee.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $446,500 to $1,015,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising: https://layneschickenfranchising.com/

