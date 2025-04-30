First Woman CEO Named in YMCA of Columbia-Willamette's 157-Year History

Bess Dietrich Goggins has been named President and CEO of the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette, becoming the first woman to lead the organization in its 157-year history.
YMCA of Columbia Willamette Names Bess Dietrich Goggins as CEO
First Woman to Lead in 157-Year History, with Vision to Strengthen Belonging Across Region
PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The YMCA of Columbia-Willamette is proud to announce the appointment of Bess Dietrich Goggins as its new President and CEO, marking a historic milestone as the first woman to lead the organization in its 157-year history. Her appointment marks a defining moment for the nonprofit as it works to grow connection, unity, and community wellness across its multi-county footprint.
The YMCA of Columbia-Willamette serves more than 60,000 people each year through branches and program sites in Portland, Beaverton, Vancouver, Sherwood, and other surrounding communities. Its programs span early childhood education, youth development, health and fitness, food security, and social responsibility initiatives.
Bess brings nearly two decades of transformative leadership in the nonprofit sector, guiding mission-driven organizations through strategic growth, community impact, and cultural renewal. Most recently serving as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, she led the organization through financial stabilization, a 100% increase in fundraising outcomes, and expanded youth and family engagement initiatives.
Her career began in the classroom as a Teach For America corps member in New Orleans and has since spanned regional leadership roles in education, advocacy, and development across New York, California, and Oregon. Over the course of her career, she has helped raise more than $28 million to support youth, education, and wellness initiatives.
"Bess's appointment is more than a leadership transition. It signifies our Y's commitment to creating places of belonging and making lasting, impactful change in the communities we serve," said Matt McGinnis, Chair of the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette Board of Directors. "She brings a rare combination of innovation, leadership, deep compassion, and a track record of success. We're excited to welcome her to the Y family."
In addition to her executive credentials, Bess is deeply invested in community building. She has served on the board of the Rotary Club of Greater Bend, advised Envision Bend, and mentored emerging nonprofit leaders. Known for her ability to lead with both clarity and complexity, she is described as someone who "centers people while driving performance."
"The Y has long been a place where people of all ages and backgrounds find connection, growth, and purpose," said Goggins. "It is an honor to join a team so deeply committed to community and to work together across the Greater Portland and Southwest Washington area to expand connection and impact for generations to come."
Goggins will begin her tenure on May 12 and will relocate to the Portland metro area with her family as she steps into this next chapter of leadership and service.
About the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette
Founded in 1868, in the basement of a Presbyterian Church, the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette is a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. With programs that serve individuals and families across the Greater Portland and Southwest Washington area, the Y is committed to building a stronger, more connected community for all.
Media Contact
Timothy Scahill, YMCA of Columbia-Willamette, 1 971-361-4354, [email protected], https://ymcacw.org/
SOURCE YMCA of Columbia-Willamette
