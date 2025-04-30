First Woman CEO Named in YMCA of Columbia-Willamette's 157-Year History

"The Y has long been a place where all ages and backgrounds find connection, growth, and purpose," said Goggins. "I'm honored to join a team so deeply committed to community and to help expand connection and impact across Greater Portland and Southwest Washington." Post this

Bess brings nearly two decades of transformative leadership in the nonprofit sector, guiding mission-driven organizations through strategic growth, community impact, and cultural renewal. Most recently serving as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, she led the organization through financial stabilization, a 100% increase in fundraising outcomes, and expanded youth and family engagement initiatives.

Her career began in the classroom as a Teach For America corps member in New Orleans and has since spanned regional leadership roles in education, advocacy, and development across New York, California, and Oregon. Over the course of her career, she has helped raise more than $28 million to support youth, education, and wellness initiatives.

"Bess's appointment is more than a leadership transition. It signifies our Y's commitment to creating places of belonging and making lasting, impactful change in the communities we serve," said Matt McGinnis, Chair of the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette Board of Directors. "She brings a rare combination of innovation, leadership, deep compassion, and a track record of success. We're excited to welcome her to the Y family."

In addition to her executive credentials, Bess is deeply invested in community building. She has served on the board of the Rotary Club of Greater Bend, advised Envision Bend, and mentored emerging nonprofit leaders. Known for her ability to lead with both clarity and complexity, she is described as someone who "centers people while driving performance."

"The Y has long been a place where people of all ages and backgrounds find connection, growth, and purpose," said Goggins. "It is an honor to join a team so deeply committed to community and to work together across the Greater Portland and Southwest Washington area to expand connection and impact for generations to come."

Goggins will begin her tenure on May 12 and will relocate to the Portland metro area with her family as she steps into this next chapter of leadership and service.

About the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette

Founded in 1868, in the basement of a Presbyterian Church, the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette is a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. With programs that serve individuals and families across the Greater Portland and Southwest Washington area, the Y is committed to building a stronger, more connected community for all.

