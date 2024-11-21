First YPO Global Business Summit Concludes with USD26 Billion in Deals Signed

YPO, the global leadership community of more than 35,000 chief executives in 150 countries, has announced the successful conclusion of its first-ever Global Business Summit in Dubai, with attendees securing USD26 billion in business deals across diverse industries.

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 35,000 chief executives in 150 countries, has announced the successful conclusion of its first-ever Global Business Summit held in Dubai from November 7–9. The event, which brought together influential business leaders from around the world, marked a milestone in fostering cross-border collaboration, with attendees securing USD26 billion in business deals across diverse industries. For the first time in YPO's 74-year history, more than 1,000 YPO members were actively doing business with one another, all in a confidential setting.

Throughout the three-day summit, participants engaged in targeted networking and deal-based activities to discover and connect with potential new partners. The dynamic environment promoted cross-collaboration and growth, with renowned speakers, innovators and thought leaders sharing insights into cutting-edge trends in business, technology and global innovation.

One of the key events was the Deal Tank competition, which saw ABC's 'Shark Tank' judge, serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and investor Kevin O'Leary, along with a panel of esteemed business leaders serving as judges, hear live pitches from three finalists: Brazil-based Paulo Batista, the CEO of Alicerce; San Francisco-based Alicia Jackson, the CEO and Founder of Evernow; and Milwaukee-based Tim Gokhman, the CEO of Timber + Partners. These top three came from an impressive and competitive 130 original submissions. Alicerce, an innovative digital learning platform, was declared the winner.

"As the global business landscape evolves, events like the YPO Global Business Summit are more important than ever. The deals and partnerships forged demonstrate the power of collaboration and the strength of our community," said Sofyan Almoayed, 2024–2025 YPO Global Chairman. "We are proud to have hosted this historic summit in Dubai, a city at the center of global business and innovation, and we look forward to seeing the impact of these partnerships in the months and years ahead."

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) served as the Host City Partner for the summit, while Dubai-based DAMAC Properties served as the Palladium Sponsor. The event's success reflects Dubai's growing reputation as a strategic business hub, offering unique opportunities for international business engagement.

The YPO Global Business Summit provided an exclusive platform for executives to discuss and explore key opportunities in industry-leading innovations. Attendees engaged in a series of workshops, interactive sessions, and panel discussions focused on the future of business leadership and its intersection with technology and sustainability.

The summit's success further solidifies YPO's commitment to empowering business leaders worldwide and fostering an environment where collaboration leads to long-term impact.

About YPO:

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 35,000 chief executives in 150 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.

