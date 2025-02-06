Firstboard.io® Launches Advisory Board to Champion Women Technology Leaders to Elevate Private and Public Company Boards

"Boardrooms need leaders with both strategic vision and deep expertise. I am committed to supporting Firstboard.io in addressing this need and enabling experienced, board-ready executives to make meaningful contributions." Julie Iskow, CEO, Workiva Post this

leadership further strengthens Firstboard.io's ability to connect companies with highly qualified

board members.

Julie Iskow : CEO, Workiva, Board Director Five9

: CEO, Workiva, Board Director Five9 Monica Nayar : West Region Leader & Silicon Valley Market Managing Partner, PWC

: West Region Leader & Silicon Valley Market Managing Partner, PWC Bethany Mayer : Board Chair, Box Inc., Board Member HPE, Lam Research, Astera

: Board Chair, Box Inc., Board Member HPE, Lam Research, Astera Labs, Celestial AI, Mainspring Energy

Ethan Choi : Partner, Khosla Ventures

: Partner, Khosla Ventures Kaley Childs Karaffa : Head of Board Advisory, Nasdaq

"As a founding member and now an Advisory Board member of Firstboard.io, it's an honor to work alongside such a distinguished group of leaders. Our mission to elevate women technology leaders to boardrooms is not just about representation; it's about catalyzing meaningful change and driving sustainable outcomes for companies worldwide."

Monica Nayar, West Region Leader and Office Managing Partner, Silicon Valley, PwC "I am honored and delighted to join the advisory board for FirstBoard.io. I am excited to advance their mission, because I have witnessed the impact of their work over the past five years. I believe there is exponential advancement to come by having corporations benefit from increasing the number of female technology leaders in their boards. These boards will have the expertise to understand the current business landscape and anticipate the future in a proactive, thoughtful, and meaningful way that will drive greater success."

Kaley Childs Karaffa, Esq., Head of Board Advisory, Americas, Nasdaq "I'm thrilled to support Firstboard.io and their mission to help leading companies add exceptional women technology leaders as board members and advisors, especially those with AI expertise, during this critical time of rapid change in the technology industry."

Ethan Choi, Partner Khosla Ventures

A Call to Action

Firstboard.io's growing momentum is a testament to the untapped potential of diverse leadership. The opportunity to spark meaningful change has never been greater. Companies seeking to elevate their boardrooms and drive impactful growth are invited to partner with

Firstboard.io. Unlock access to exceptional domain experts and diverse thought leaders who bring innovation, expertise, and forward-thinking perspectives to the table. Discover your next transformational Board Director with Firstboard.io.

About Firstboard.io

Founded in 2020, Firstboard.io is dedicated to reshaping corporate boards by bridging the gap between companies and qualified women technology domain experts. By harnessing the power of its vast network, Firstboard.io is creating a future where boardrooms reflect the diversity of the world they serve.

