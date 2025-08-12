Firstech Unveils FTX Dash Camera: Empowering Dealerships with High-Value, In-Demand Accessory

Firstech, the award-winning innovator behind leading vehicle security solutions, today announced the launch of the FTX dash camera, a sleek 4K dash camera designed specifically for automotive dealerships and expeditors.
SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firstech, the award-winning innovator behind leading vehicle security solutions, today announced the launch of the FTX dash camera, a sleek 4K dash camera designed specifically for automotive dealerships and expeditors. The FTX empowers dealerships to offer a highly sought-after accessory at the point of sale or service, meeting growing consumer demand for reliable in-car video recording.
The surge in viral dash camera footage has dramatically increased public awareness and desire for dash cameras. However, consumers are uncertain regarding where to purchase these products and secure proper installation. The FTX dash camera fills this crucial gap, providing auto dealerships with a high-value attachment that capitalizes on this demand and establishing them as a trusted source for dash cameras.
"We recognized a significant opportunity for dealerships to enhance their accessory programs and provide genuine value to their customers," said Jason Kaminski, Firstech's Managing Director. "The FTX dash camera is not just a premium 4K recording device; it's a strategic tool for dealerships to boost revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and leverage the increasing popularity of dash cam technology."
The FTX dash camera delivers crystal-clear 4K resolution, ensuring every detail on the road is captured with precision. As a brand exclusive to auto dealerships, FTX ensures no retail channel competition, solidifying its value proposition for partners.
Key Features of the FTX Dash Camera:
- 4K Ultra HD Recording: Powered by a premium Sony image sensor.
- Dealership-Exclusive Brand: No retail channel or online competition ensures partner profitability.
- Streamlined Installation: FTX dash cameras can be installed using the hardwired harness or plug-and-play OBD-II adapter, both retaining crucial parking mode functionality
- Easy-to-Use Smartphone App: Facilitates convenient video download and management to iOS or Android devices.
- High-Demand Accessory: Taps into the booming market for dash cameras.
- North American Customer Service: Toll-free and online support and industry-leading 3-year warranty on all FTX products.
Firstech is committed to supporting its partners with high-quality products and robust programs. The FTX dash camera is poised to become a critical component for dealerships looking to expand their accessory portfolio and cater to the evolving needs of modern drivers.
Availability:
The FTX dash camera is now available for order by automotive dealerships, expeditors, and 12 retailers servicing dealerships. Interested business partners can contact [email protected].
Strict territory restrictions may apply.
Media Contact
Justin Lee, Firstech, LLC., 1 8888203690 108, [email protected], www.firstechllc.com
SOURCE Firstech, LLC.
