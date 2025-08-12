Firstech Unveils FTX Dash Camera: Empowering Dealerships with High-Value, In-Demand Accessory

We recognized a opportunity for dealerships to enhance their accessory programs and provide genuine value to their customers. The FTX dash camera is a strategic tool for dealerships to boost revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and leverage the increasing popularity of dash cam technology. Post this

"We recognized a significant opportunity for dealerships to enhance their accessory programs and provide genuine value to their customers," said Jason Kaminski, Firstech's Managing Director. "The FTX dash camera is not just a premium 4K recording device; it's a strategic tool for dealerships to boost revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and leverage the increasing popularity of dash cam technology."

The FTX dash camera delivers crystal-clear 4K resolution, ensuring every detail on the road is captured with precision. As a brand exclusive to auto dealerships, FTX ensures no retail channel competition, solidifying its value proposition for partners.

Key Features of the FTX Dash Camera:

4K Ultra HD Recording: Powered by a premium Sony image sensor.

Ultra HD Recording: Powered by a premium Sony image sensor. Dealership-Exclusive Brand: No retail channel or online competition ensures partner profitability.

Streamlined Installation: FTX dash cameras can be installed using the hardwired harness or plug-and-play OBD-II adapter, both retaining crucial parking mode functionality

Easy-to-Use Smartphone App: Facilitates convenient video download and management to iOS or Android devices.

High-Demand Accessory: Taps into the booming market for dash cameras.

North American Customer Service: Toll-free and online support and industry-leading 3-year warranty on all FTX products.

Firstech is committed to supporting its partners with high-quality products and robust programs. The FTX dash camera is poised to become a critical component for dealerships looking to expand their accessory portfolio and cater to the evolving needs of modern drivers.

Availability:

The FTX dash camera is now available for order by automotive dealerships, expeditors, and 12 retailers servicing dealerships. Interested business partners can contact [email protected].

Strict territory restrictions may apply.

Media Contact

Justin Lee, Firstech, LLC., [email protected], www.firstechllc.com

SOURCE Firstech, LLC.