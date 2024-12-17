Firsties Reinvents the Baby Album for the Modern Parent with Milestone Recommendations, AI-Powered Photo Books & Private Photo Sharing

Firsties' new update leverages built-in intelligence and new tools to create printable photobooks and highlight videos with memories captured during the holidays and the new year

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firsties®, the smart baby book and family photo-sharing app reshaping how new parents capture, organize, and share their child's most precious moments, is launching an exciting new update just in time for the holidays and the New Year. The release introduces AI-powered tools for creating both physical photo books and digital highlight movies, enabling parents to effortlessly craft beautiful, shareable keepsakes.

Natalia Daniel and Oded Pelled, the wife and husband team that founded Firsties, were inspired to create the app by their own frustration with missing capturing milestones of their young children. They also wanted to help parents that struggle to scroll through thousands of photos when trying to create a photo book or highlight video to share with family and friends.

Firsties makes the experience of capturing photos fun and effortless by offering over 500 milestone suggestion prompts and reminders. Using a gamification method, parents are rewarded for engaging with the app, uploading new photos and videos, and inviting loved ones to participate. Remembering to take and organize photos has never been easier!

For parents who want to use the new year as an opportunity to scale back on "sharenting" and keep their kids safer, Firsties is the ideal private photo-sharing platform. The app is by invite only, and parents have full control over who is part of their network and how they can interact with uploaded content.

AI-Generated, Printable Photo Books

Firsties now offers families the ability to create and order professionally-designed printed baby books. Parents can use the AI assistant to create a digital photobook in minutes and then order a physical copy of their Firsties baby book, perfect for gifting or creating keepsakes to complement digital ones.

Custom, Shareable Highlight Videos

Available within the Studio tab of the app, parents can also get creative with custom musical videos and theme-based video templates. With the tap of a button, parents can transform their digital memories into stunning videos complete with music and curated highlights.

Powered by AI, these videos are generated in seconds, allowing parents to effortlessly cherish and relive memories while staying present with their children.

Firsties is available for download from the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about Firsties and how it's transforming baby photosharing and memory keeping, visit https://firsties.com/

About Firsties

Firsties is a groundbreaking app that helps parents effortlessly capture, organize, and share their child's most cherished moments. With smart photo prompts, AI-powered organization, and an intuitive interface, Firsties leverages advanced technology to strengthen family connections. From preserving milestones to creating shareable keepsakes, Firsties makes capturing and privately sharing lasting memories simple and meaningful.

