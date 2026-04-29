Firstlogic Announces Version 12 of its Flagship Data Quality IQ Suite, Empowering Enterprises with Enhanced Data Accuracy

Version 12 marks a major shift toward developer-centric tooling, empowering teams to easily deploy and scale self-managed data quality solutions within their own private cloud environment. Post this

With the launch of version 12, Firstlogic reinforces a 40-year commitment to delivering innovative, reliable data quality solutions that enable businesses to optimize operational efficiency and make confident, data-driven decisions.

The version 12 update to the Data Quality IQ Suite offers a comprehensive range of enterprise benefits, including:

Enhanced Address Verification (Address IQ): Fully USPS CASS™ and Canada Post SERP™ certified, ensuring highly accurate mail delivery, reduced return mail, and significantly lowered postage costs. To simplify integration for development teams, the Address IQ tools are now available as a ready-to-deploy Docker container. This setup includes a built-in connection for processing real-time web queries, making real-time address verification easier to deploy and manage for teams.

Superior Data Cleansing (DataRight IQ): Intelligently parses, standardizes, and enhances all types of critical business information, from names and addresses to complex, user-defined data patterns.

Advanced Data Matching (Match IQ): Leverages sophisticated probabilistic and deterministic matching algorithms to accurately identify, link, and consolidate duplicate records, establishing a reliable, 360-degree view of the customer.

Precise Geocoding and Demographics (Geocode IQ): Transforms standard addresses into hyper-precise latitude and longitude coordinates while appending valuable demographic data for targeted marketing and spatial analysis.

Engineered for seamless integration, Firstlogic's Data Quality IQ Suite is designed to support the rigorous demands of large enterprises and mid-market companies across highly regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, retail, and manufacturing. Firstlogic combines deep industry expertise with top-tier customer support to ensure successful deployments.

For more information about the Data Quality IQ Suite version 12 and Firstlogic's suite of data solutions, visit firstlogic.com.

About Firstlogic

Firstlogic specializes in data quality solutions that empower businesses to harness the true power of their data. With over 40 years of industry experience, Firstlogic helps companies achieve their data quality objectives through secure, scalable, and highly accurate software deployments. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company remains a trusted, leading name in the data quality sector.

Media Contact

Firstlogic Press Team, Firstlogic, 1 (678) 256 - 2900, [email protected], https://firstlogic.com

SOURCE Firstlogic