Firstlogic to Highlight "BYOC" Address Verification and AIQ Real-time Service at National Postal Forum 2026

Process unlimited records with zero budget uncertainty. Firstlogic's self-managed model ensures that all data is processed exclusively within your org's data platform. Post this

"Our AIQ Real-time Service with the Self-Managed Plus plan offers a fully managed address quality solution within your own private cloud," said Alex Kucera, Director of Solutions Sales at Firstlogic. "Let our experts handle the platform maintenance so your team can focus on their core business. It's essentially 'Your Cloud, Our Experts.'"

The BYOC Advantage for Enterprise Organizations

Firstlogic's BYOC model empowers businesses to process unlimited records with highly efficient software while maintaining strict governance over their sensitive information. Key benefits of the AIQ Real-time Service include:

Data Residency & Compliance: By utilizing a self-managed model, all data - including Personally Identifiable Information (PII) - is processed exclusively within the client's own private infrastructure, ensuring full control over unique security and compliance requirements.

Predictable, Flat Pricing: The service eliminates per-record fees and budget uncertainty with an all-inclusive subscription. Costs remain flat even as transaction volume grows, maximizing return on investment.

High-Volume Performance: Engineered for both high-concurrency individual lookups and high-throughput batch processing, the service can be co-located in the same cloud region as client applications to drastically reduce network latency.

Lower Resource Overhead: With the Self-Managed Plus tier, Firstlogic's experts handle the deployment, software updates, and address directory maintenance, providing a hassle-free experience.

Unmatched Product Capabilities & Data Intelligence

The AIQ Real-time Service is built on robust data intelligence, covering over 200 million US addresses. The software provides more than 45 associated data points per address, including hyper-accurate parcel-level geocodes and comprehensive Census data (such as FIPS and Census Tracts). Furthermore, the solution is both USPS CASS™ Certified and Canada Post SERP™ Certified, ensuring the highest standard of deliverability and data accuracy.

Attendees of NPF 2026 are encouraged to visit Firstlogic's booth #406 to speak with data quality experts and learn how to design a private cloud deployment that fits seamlessly into their existing IT infrastructure.

For more information about Firstlogic and the AIQ Real-time Service, visit firstlogic.com.

About Firstlogic

Firstlogic specializes in data quality solutions that empower businesses to harness the power of their data. Firstlogic has over 40 years of experience in helping companies achieve their data quality objectives through secure, scalable, and highly accurate software deployments.

Media Contact

Firstlogic Press Team, Firstlogic, 1 (678) 256 - 2900, [email protected], https://firstlogic.com

SOURCE Firstlogic