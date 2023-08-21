Firstlogic's Workflow IQ SDK: Empowered Data Management

Firstlogic's Workflow IQ® SDK software is empowering enterprise development teams to streamline data quality workflows.

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firstlogic, a leading provider of data quality and address validation solutions, has announced a list of use cases for their innovative Workflow IQ® SDK software. Designed to help companies better manage, manipulate, and validate data, the Workflow IQ SDK is a useful tool for enterprise software development teams dealing with postal addresses and data processing.

The SDK is available in Java, .NET, and C++ and contains modules for USPS® address verification, data cleansing & de-duplication, address geocoding, and data enrichment. The software is also capable of being run in an on-premise environment, with all data processing happening within a company's own infrastructure.

With Workflow IQ, developers can easily integrate Firstlogic's data functionality into their own applications, ensuring higher data quality and efficiency. The SDK is capable of running in an on-premise or in-cloud environment, making it adaptable to various business needs. As a result, companies can significantly improve their data processing capabilities in a variety of ways, leading to better decision-making and more effective data-driven marketing strategies.

Key features and benefits of the Workflow IQ SDK:

Integration ready - Use Java, .NET, or C++ to embed Firstlogic's data quality functionality into enterprise software applications.

Unlimited usage - Pay by license, not by record. You won't be surprised by usage fees.

Secure processing - Your data never leaves your server - records are processed entirely offline.

Companies from every industry need to correct and confirm their data. This includes organizations that send out mailings, process payments, or need to verify customer information. Based on an analysis of industry needs, Firstlogic has compiled a list of key use cases for the Workflow IQ SDK.

Use cases include:

Automated enrichment of data entering a company's CRM or customer database. By verifying and enriching the address data of customers entering a company's data infrastructure, data-driven companies can be assured that a customer has a valid USPS address for receiving marketing material or other documents.

USPS address validation to meet financial and medical data privacy regulations. Ensuring customers have a valid USPS address is often a vital part of these requirements. Medical and financial companies often have customers who need to receive documents containing sensitive information.

"Know your customer" validation for banking and financial services. Ensuring customers have a valid USPS address can be an important addition to verifying that a customer is legitimate, reducing the likelihood of money-laundering. In addition to verifying the validity of a USPS address, Workflow IQ can also return data points indicating whether or not the address is currently vacant.

Change of address tracking for customer moves. Workflow IQ's change of address module allows companies to update and maintain current addresses for customers who have moved, reducing returned mail, improving communication, and minimizing marketing costs.

To learn more about Workflow IQ and other Firstlogic Data Quality products, please call (678) 256–2900, or visit the website at firstlogic.com.

About Firstlogic

Firstlogic delivers expert address and data quality solutions, including data profiling & monitoring, address cleansing & geocoding, data cleansing & standardization, data matching & consolidation, and data enhancement. Customers include both large enterprises and midsize data-driven companies from across all industries in North America.

Firstlogic, Firstlogic Solutions, and Workflow IQ are registered trademarks of Firstlogic Solutions, LLC. United States Postal Service, and USPS are trademarks or registered trademarks of the USPS.

Media Contact

Kenneth Kucera, Firstlogic Solutions, LLC, 1 (678) 256 - 2900, press@firstlogic.com

SOURCE Firstlogic Solutions, LLC