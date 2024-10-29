FirstService Development Advisors publishes study on community associations delivering long-term value, enhancing resident experience

Study findings demonstrated that while master-planned communities often have higher HOA dues, these investments directly contribute to above-market property and land values, enhanced resident satisfaction, and well-maintained amenities.

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the 2024 Urban Land Institute (ULI) Fall Meeting, FirstService Development Advisors, a new division of FirstService Residential that provides comprehensive consulting services to large-scale residential developers, presented groundbreaking research on how community associations positively impact property values and community success within master-planned communities (MPCs). The company engaged Mark Boud, principal at Robbins Boud Real Estate Analytics, to collaborate with its team on an in-depth study of three MPCs across the United States. The report offers developers actionable insights for long-term growth and prosperity.

The findings demonstrated that while MPCs often have higher HOA dues, these investments directly contribute to above-market property and land values, enhanced resident satisfaction, and well-maintained amenities. The communities assessed in this study included Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah; Harvest in Northlake, Texas; and Ladera Ranch in Orange County, California.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Increased home prices: From the three examples studied, the average MPC home price ranged from 9.1% to 19.9% above comparable products.

Higher land value: Supportable land values per acre in these MPCs were also 20.6% to 28.6% higher than comparable residential land.

Community benefits of HOA oversight: Well operated, highly amenitized MPCs have higher HOA dues, mortgage assessments, and property taxes, yet these MPCs support higher home prices and land values than comparable properties.

"FirstService Development Advisors equips developers with the tools and strategies to build communities that prioritize long-term stability and a vibrant resident lifestyle," said Kellie Sambrano, Senior Vice President of Developer Consulting and Advisory Services at FirstService Development Advisors. "Our research demonstrates that proactive HOA management promotes sustained property values and plays a pivotal role in community satisfaction. By establishing high standards in operations and amenity activation, communities build a path to greater quality of life and homes that appreciate."

As demand for homes within community associations continues to rise, developers should consult experts on simplifying life for HOAs and residents at new properties.

