FirstService Residential Acquires CitiScape Property Management Group

This acquisition solidifies FirstService Residential's leadership position in the San Francisco and Bay Area markets

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential property management company, announced today it has acquired San Francisco-based CitiScape Property Management Group.

Founded in 1999, CitiScape is a leading provider of residential and commercial association management services in the San Francisco market. The addition of CitiScape enhances FirstService Residential's scale and leadership bench strength to provide our managed communities unrivaled resources and the best talent in the San Francisco and Bay Area markets.

Amy Mathieson, president of FirstService Residential California states that "This partnership with CitiScape meets our strategic objectives in two important ways; it allows us to vastly expand our San Francisco and East Bay business portfolio while it also provides us with a seasoned and experienced set of business leaders who will be an important part of our future growth and service delivery."

"CitiScape Property Management has always prided itself on delivering personalized and professional services. Partnering with FirstService Residential allows us to leverage their vast resources and expertise, ensuring our clients benefit from enhanced capabilities and innovative solutions," said Nick Berg, president CitiScape Property Management.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

