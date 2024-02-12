FirstService Residential Acquires Rizzetta & Company - This acquisition marks FirstService Residential's entrance into special district services

"This is an important partnership for FirstService Residential in support of our growth strategy," said David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential. "We share a passion for innovating in our industry to serve the communities of the future." Post this

"This is an important partnership for FirstService Residential in support of our growth strategy," said David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential. "In 37 years, Bill and his team have grown Rizzetta to one of the largest CDD companies in Florida. They have the expertise to work with municipalities, developers, and boards to support residential communities, from their initial inception to establishing and managing CDDs and homeowners' associations for lasting success. We share a passion for innovating in our industry to serve the communities of the future."

"Our team is excited to leverage the resources and value-added programs offered by FirstService, from financial services to amenity management, lifestyle programming, training programs, and more," says Bill Rizzetta, president of Rizzetta. "FirstService Residential's proven partnership model, combined with its resources and geographic footprint, will enable us to accelerate our expansion plans – throughout Florida and beyond."

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

