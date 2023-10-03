FirstService Residential Adds 7 New Communities to its Florida Portfolio

Leading residential community management company partners with communities to provide consulting and management services
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential property management company, has added these seven Florida communities to its impressive client roster:
- Arbor Grove, a 5-story Coconut Grove boutique condominium featuring 52 residences.
- Bayso Sarasota Condominium Association, an 18-story, 149-unit, luxury high-rise in the Quay Sarasota Waterfront District.
- Bravura Condominiums, a 192-residence community in Aventura offering a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and barbecue area.
- Brystol at Wylder, a master-planned Port St. Lucie community with 466 newly constructed single-family homes and amenities that include an 18-hole golf course.
- Marbella, a 9-story, 60-unit Coral Gables condominium community with a gym and billiards room.
- Nolen Condo, a 23-story building in St. Petersburg featuring 31 residences, electric car charging stations, a fitness center and an expansive outdoor kitchen.
- Towns at Riverwalk, a gated community of townhomes just minutes away from Historic Downtown Sanford.
"Collaborating with property management companies can prove to be a game-changer for developers and boards looking to create a unique and exceptional living experience for residents," said Andrew Haas, vice president at FirstService Residential. "We are pleased to provide valuable insights to help developers and boards alike do what we do best: deliver exceptional service and solutions that enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
