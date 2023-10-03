FirstService Residential Adds 7 New Communities to its Florida Portfolio

"Collaborating with property management companies can prove to be a game-changer for developers and boards looking to create a unique and exceptional living experience for residents," said Andrew Haas, vice president at FirstService Residential. Tweet this

"Collaborating with property management companies can prove to be a game-changer for developers and boards looking to create a unique and exceptional living experience for residents," said Andrew Haas, vice president at FirstService Residential. "We are pleased to provide valuable insights to help developers and boards alike do what we do best: deliver exceptional service and solutions that enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Lauren Schreier, FirstService Residential, 954.378.1092, [email protected], www.fsresidential.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential