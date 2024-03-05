FirstService Residential Adds 9 Florida Communities to its Portfolio of Managed Properties

"We are thrilled to welcome these communities to our family," said Lillian Guerrero, vice president at FirstService Residential. "We're excited to have the opportunity to leverage our extensive resources to elevate the quality of life for every resident and guest." Post this

> Greenbrier, a 53-unit, 55-and-better community in Juno Beach.

> Harriet Court, a 2-story, 25-unit condominium community located in the heart in Miami Beach.

> Kings Lake, a 200-unit condominium community in Kendall with a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis courts.

> Playa Del Sol, a 370-unit, 27-story high-rise located on Fort Lauderdale's Galt Ocean Mile.

> Salerno Reserve, a newly developed community of 167 single-family homes in Stuart.

> Stonebridge Reserve, a 4-story, 296-unit Orlando condominium with a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and dog park.

> Whisper Walk, a private, 55-and-better, gated Boca Raton community featuring 1446 homes surrounded by 9 lakes.

> Winding Bay Preserve, a collection of 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom single-family homes and townhomes with a dog park and playground in Winter Garden.

"We are thrilled to welcome these communities to our family," said Lillian Guerrero, vice president at FirstService Residential. "We're excited to have the opportunity to leverage our extensive resources to elevate the quality of life for every resident and guest."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

