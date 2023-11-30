FirstService Residential Adds 9 New Communities to its Florida Portfolio

Property management leader expands its portfolio in the Sunshine State
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential property management company, has added these 9 Florida communities to its client roster:
- Casablanca Towers, an 8-story, 32-unit building in downtown St. Petersburg.
- Cypress Breeze Plantation, an upscale community in Santa Rosa Beach featuring 182 homes, interconnected swimming pools and a lagoon.
- Cassa at Georgetown, a community of 320 townhomes in Lauderhill featuring a basketball court, clubhouse, playground and swimming pool.
- Harbour Place City Homes, a 3-story gated condominium community in Tampa featuring a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
- Lakes at Waterway Village, a gated community of 514 villas and homes in Vero Beach featuring a clubhouse with meeting rooms, a heated swimming pool and tennis courts.
- South Fork III, a community of 1,249 homes in Riverview.
- Stellar North, a community development district in Florida City.
- Thirty-Three Sixty, an oceanfront 90-unit condominium community on Palm Beach Island.
- Windmill Lake Estates, a gated community in Weston featuring 58 residences and a tennis court.
Andrew Haas, regional vice president at FirstService Residential, expressed his enthusiasm about adding these new communities to our portfolio. "We eagerly anticipate providing outstanding service to all residents and guests."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
