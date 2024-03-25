FirstService Residential Adds Nearly 8,000 Residential Units to its New York Property Management Portfolio

Notable additions include ultra-luxury condominium towers, mixed-use residential complexes, steady-state rental buildings, and high-end cooperative properties.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in the New York metropolitan area, added 7,750 residential units to its client portfolio in 2023. The mix of units includes steady-state condominium, cooperative, and multifamily rental units, as well as newly constructed high-rise and ultra-luxury residences.

Among the most notable additions to the company's management portfolio are Claremont Hall, a 165-unit ultra-luxury condo tower recently completed by Robert A.M. Stern for L&M Development Partners; Woodside Central, a dual-tower, mixed-use complex in Queens with nearly 500 apartments developed by Madison Realty Capital; The Chrystie, a high-end, 361 unit rental property in Lower Manhattan; and 555 Waverly, a 191-unit boutique rental building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

"Our continued investments in robust financial and operational systems, top-tier talent, and partnerships with AI-powered building management system developers is why thousands of board members and building owners trust FirstService Residential with their most valuable assets," said Stephen Dunmore, president of FirstService Residential New York. "Our team looks forward to continuing to add value to our clients by helping to reduce operating costs through our unique value-added services including banking, insurance, lending, and energy efficiency."

At the end of 2023, FirstService Residential placed first in The Real Deal's annual ranking of New York City's top property management companies.

In addition to property management operations, the company's energy management and advisory subsidiary, FirstService Energy, secured millions of dollars in energy incentives and utility credits for FirstService clients, including the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, the integration of smart AI building management systems, LED lighting retrofits, and community distributed generation projects the drastically reduce a building's carbon footprint.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve boards and building owners across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

