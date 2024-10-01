FirstService Residential announces $10 million relief fund for community associations impacted by Hurricane Helene

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of the families and residents in our communities is our top priority. By leveraging our resources and scale, we aim to expedite the recovery process so that residents can return to their homes as quickly as possible," said David Diestel, CEO. Post this

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of the families and residents in our communities is our top priority," said David Diestel, CEO of FirstService Residential. "By leveraging our resources and scale, we aim to expedite the recovery process so that residents can return to their homes as quickly as possible."

The $10 million relief fund is managed by FirstService Financial, an affiliate of FirstService Residential, and is available to affected properties right away.

"Our teams have been tirelessly working to support our communities before, during, and after the storm, especially in areas heavily impacted," stated Diestel. "This relief fund enables our communities to undertake emergency repairs without waiting for the insurance claims to be finalized. We are dedicated to using our extensive resources and FirstService Financial's programs to assist communities when they need it the most."

FirstService Residential established this short-term loan emergency fund program in 2012 in response to Hurricane Sandy's impact on New York and New Jersey. It has since been utilized after other natural disasters affected communities in the United States and Canada.

Association board members are encouraged to contact their property manager directly to request relief fund assistance and obtain further information.

