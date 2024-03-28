FirstService Residential Announces 2024 Diamond Award Winners

"Our people are the foundation of our success, the reason thousands of board members and building owners trust us to protect and enrich their properties." — Stephen Dunmore, president of FirstService Residential New York. Post this

In addition to the 2023 Core Values and Rookie of the Year awards, the company recognized two exemplary associates with the prestigious Diamond Award. The 2023 recipients are Devin Lugones, Senior Corporate Recruiter, and Nick Bellisano, Business Development Director.

"Our people are the foundation of our success – the reason thousands of board members and building owners trust us to protect and enrich their properties," said Stephen Dunmore, president of FirstService Residential New York. "Devin is in a unique position of influence, where her work to attract and retain top talent directly impacts our ability to serve our clients."

"I am grateful for the opportunities that have been afforded to me to build my skills and confidence," said Lugones. "The ability to learn from and work with so many knowledgeable industry leaders has been instrumental in reaching this level in my career."

"The ability to build great relationships with internal and external customers is critical to the success of the business development team," said James N. Bovino, vice president of business development at FirstService. "Nick's outstanding efforts continue to drive our business growth and contributed to our record-breaking success in 2023."

"This is an incredible honor and I am proud of the unprecedented success that our team was able to achieve last year," said Bellisano. "The development and enhancement of my skills, fostered by the opportunity to collaborate with associates and leaders, were pivotal in achieving this recognition."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

