FirstService Residential Announces Senior Executive-Level Change to New England Leadership Team

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue to positively impact how we do business and define what the highest level of service excellence looks like," said Hagopian, senior vice president, New England, FirstService Residential. "I am honored to deliver unparalleled support to FirstService's impressive portfolio of associations and managers throughout New England."

In her new role, she will lead and support the company's associates in delivering an elevated level of service excellence to the communities we partner with in the market. In addition, she will work closely with our business development team towards increased growth. Hagopian is an accomplished real estate executive with extensive experience in mentoring high-performing teams, overseeing day-to-day operations of several premier buildings in Boston, and developing significant programs to meet key strategic objectives. She possesses a strong background in hospitality, food and beverage, real estate, construction, and major infrastructure project management. She is a graduate of Bently University in Waltham, Massachusetts, and holds her CMCA® and AMS® designations.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

