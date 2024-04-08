FirstService Residential Appoints Meredith Pollard as Human Resources Leader

Pollard will be responsible for leading people initiatives for more than 500 New York associates.
NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, New York's leading residential property management company, has announced the appointment of Meredith Pollard as Vice President of Human Resources for its New York operations.
Pollard will be responsible for leading the company's people initiatives, including talent planning and recruitment, associate development and engagement, compensation, and benefits for more than 500 associates.
"Meredith has a strong track record of building people-first cultures at several global luxury brands," said Stephen Dunmore, president of FirstService Residential New York. "Her addition to our New York leadership team is a testament to our focus on continuously elevating the associate workplace experience."
Pollard most recently led Human Resources at multiple U.S. divisions of the De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company. She previously held people leader roles across a range of industries and has expertise in driving cultural transformation and creating lasting solutions aligned with business plans, human capital needs, and strategic objectives. She also orchestrated substantial diversification of leadership at Weeks Automotive Corporation.
"FirstService Residential is an exceptional organization that values people, culture, and growth," said Pollard. "I'm thrilled to join such a dynamic team and look forward to collaborating across all departments to enhance employee satisfaction, foster more cross-department collaboration, and enhance the overall experience for our greatest assets, our people."
