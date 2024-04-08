FirstService Residential Appoints Meredith Pollard as Human Resources Leader

Pollard will be responsible for leading people initiatives for more than 500 New York associates.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, New York's leading residential property management company, has announced the appointment of Meredith Pollard as Vice President of Human Resources for its New York operations.

Pollard will be responsible for leading the company's people initiatives, including talent planning and recruitment, associate development and engagement, compensation, and benefits for more than 500 associates.