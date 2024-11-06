FirstService Residential Celebrates Multiple Nominations for the Prestigious 2024 Connect Community Awards

"Our associates' passion and leadership are the cornerstones of every thriving community. Debbie, Vasti, and Paul embody the values that drive FirstService Residential, and their nominations speak volumes," said Brent Reynolds, vice president of FirstService Residential. Post this

"Our associates' passion and leadership are the cornerstones of every thriving community. Debbie, Vasti, and Paul embody the values that drive FirstService Residential, and their nominations speak volumes about their commitment to enhancing the living experience for the residents we serve," said Brent Reynolds, vice president of FirstService Residential, which earned Connect's 2023 Most Community Minded Management Company Award. "We are so proud of their achievements."

The Connect Community Awards honors the industry's key contributors, and this year saw hundreds of nominations. The event reflects the nominees' relentless commitment to elevating the quality of life within their communities and forging strong partnerships with colleagues, board members, and vendors to ensure success.

As part of the celebration, nominated managers will have the opportunity to win a Community Associations Institute (CAI) scholarship, and the winners will be announced in the January 2025 issue of the Florida Community Association Journal (FLCAJ).

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Prianka Daulatana, FirstService Residential, 9547366409, [email protected], www.LifeSimplified.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential