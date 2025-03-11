FirstService Residential Celebrates Success at the CAI Greater Houston Chapter Annual Awards Gala

"These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to exceptional service, and we are honored to be recognized among the industry's best," said Craig Phillips, Houston Market President at FirstService Residential Texas. Post this

Community of the Year – Category III: Woodforest Owners Association

Situated in Montgomery, Texas, Woodforest Owners Association is a thriving master-planned community with nearly 5,000 homes and an array of amenities for residents to enjoy. Its recognition as Community of the Year highlights Woodforest's commitment to innovation, quality, and resident well-being. The community's success is rooted in the visionary planning of its developer, Johnson Development, which prioritized thoughtfully integrated amenities and commercial spaces to meet the diverse needs of its residents. Under the expert management of FirstService Residential, Woodforest remains one of the most sought-after places to live, setting a benchmark for master-planned communities nationwide.

Lifestyle Member of the Year: Erin DeMoss, Lifestyle Director, FirstService Residential

Woodforest thrives on connection and community spirit thanks in large part to lifestyle director, Erin DeMoss. With five years of experience as the "Director of Fun," Erin curates a lineup of nearly 70 events annually. From social groups, family-friendly outings, kid-focused activities, adult fun, and recreational events, Erin ensures there's something for everyone to participate in.

"These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to exceptional service, and we are honored to be recognized among the industry's best," said Craig Phillips, Houston Market President at FirstService Residential Texas. "Our strong partnership with the Woodforest Owners Association board, along with the dedication of Erin DeMoss and our entire management team, has elevated Woodforest into one of Texas' most desirable communities, setting a benchmark for best-in-class master-planned living."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX:FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

