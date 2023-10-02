FirstService Residential Earns 2023 Charleston Choice Award for Third Consecutive Year

Industry Leaders Takes Home Charleton Choice Award for 3rd Consecutive Year
SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in South Carolina, announced today that it was named winner of the Post and Courier Charleston's Choice award for Best Property Management Company. This is the third year in a row that the company has been recognized as one of the top property management companies by Post and Courier.
"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award," said FirstService Residential, president, Michael Mendillo. "This is a testament to our amazing team who is hyper-focused on delivering on our mission to provide unparalleled local service to Charleston association and residents."
Charleston's Choice is the Post and Courier's community-driven voter's choice awards, where businesses and readers can nominate their top "choice" businesses across the Lowcountry.
"Taking home this award is a huge testament to our team's commitment to our local community," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas. "We are so thrilled about this prestigious honor and are grateful to the residents, board members, and vendors of Charleston for voting for us."
The Post and Courier, the South's oldest daily newspaper, traces its roots to The Courier, founded in 1803, and The Evening Post, founded in 1894.
To view the whole list of winners, please click here.
~http://www.fsresidential.com~
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every‥property‥and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
Media Contact
IIene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 72-963-0413, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/south-carolina/
SOURCE FirstService Residential
Share this article