FirstService Residential Earns 2023 Charleston Choice Award for Third Consecutive Year

"Taking home this award is a huge testament to our team's commitment to our local community," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas. "We are so thrilled about this prestigious honor and are grateful to the residents, board members, and vendors of Charleston for voting for us."

The Post and Courier, the South's oldest daily newspaper, traces its roots to The Courier, founded in 1803, and The Evening Post, founded in 1894.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every‥property‥and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

