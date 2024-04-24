FirstService Residential Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

"To be recognized in the eyes of our associates as a place where service-minded professionals can flourish is a reflection of the strong culture and core values that associates across our organization live." — David Diestel, Chief Executive Officer at FirstService Residential Post this

"Our purpose is to enhance the life of every resident in the communities we serve," says Lupe Mujica, chief people officer at FirstService Residential. "When you are serving people in their communities, in their homes, every interaction matters. As a certified Great Place to Work®, FirstService Residential supports our associates in their roles, empowering them with the information, tools, and resources they need to deliver on our mission and values."

"To be recognized in the eyes of our associates as a place where service-minded professionals can flourish is a reflection of the strong culture and core values that associates across our organization live," says David Diestel, chief executive officer at FirstService Residential. "This distinction is a testament to our commitment to support one another in service to our board members and residents."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

