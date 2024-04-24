FirstService Residential Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Awarded for a second year in a row, the prestigious certification is based on feedback from current associates in the United States and Canada.
DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current associates say about their experience working at FirstService Residential. This year, 88% of employees in the United States and 89% in Canada said it's a great place to work – respectively, 31 points higher than the average U.S. company and 29 points higher than the average in Canada.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that FirstService Residential stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"Our purpose is to enhance the life of every resident in the communities we serve," says Lupe Mujica, chief people officer at FirstService Residential. "When you are serving people in their communities, in their homes, every interaction matters. As a certified Great Place to Work®, FirstService Residential supports our associates in their roles, empowering them with the information, tools, and resources they need to deliver on our mission and values."
"To be recognized in the eyes of our associates as a place where service-minded professionals can flourish is a reflection of the strong culture and core values that associates across our organization live," says David Diestel, chief executive officer at FirstService Residential. "This distinction is a testament to our commitment to support one another in service to our board members and residents."
WE'RE HIRING!
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first?
Visit our careers page at: http://www.fsresidential.com/careers
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
Media Contact
Britni Ackrivo, FirstService Residential, 856-906-9615, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential
Share this article