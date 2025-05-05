FirstService Residential earns spot on Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2025

"This recognition belongs to our associates, who make FirstService Residential an organization where people feel empowered, valued, and respected." David Diestel, Chief Executive Officer Post this

"This recognition belongs to our associates, who make FirstService Residential an organization where people feel empowered, valued, and respected," said David Diestel, CEO. "That kind of culture does not happen by accident. It comes from listening, learning, and investing in our talent so we can better support one another and the communities we serve."

FirstService Residential prioritizes associate well-being across the United States and Canada through development, support, and feedback-driven programming. Its learning and culture-building platform, FirstService University, offers year-round education, including initiatives such as BE the Difference and Leadership Essentials, which focus on team culture, managing stress, achieving work-life balance, and leadership development. Associates also have access to an emergency Relief Fund, regular recognition programs, and local engagement events.

"At FirstService Residential, we continue to ask our associates what matters most to them, and we evolve our culture and resources based on their feedback," said Lupe Martinez-Mujica, chief people officer. "Some need financial or emotional support during a crisis, while others are looking for professional development opportunities to grow their careers. Whatever the need, FirstService Residential aims to meet it with care and intention."

This Newsweek honor follows Great Place To Work® and Fortune selecting FirstService Residential for the prestigious 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ List. In Canada, the company was also named as one of the 2025 Best Workplaces™.

These recognitions reflect the organization's broader belief that a culture of trust, support, care, and continuous learning empowers associates to deliver exceptional service across every community they manage.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

