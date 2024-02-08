FirstService Residential Expands its Portfolio of Managed Communities in Suburban Pennsylvania

PA's Residential Association Management Company Partners with Three Communities
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, started providing full-service property management services to three new communities in Suburban Pennsylvania, including Honeycroft Village, Regency at Yardley Homeowners Association, and Greenwood Acres Property Owners Association.
"We're thrilled to welcome these premier communities to the family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored to have been chosen to manage these impressive communities, and we look forward to exceeding their expectations with our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service."
- Honeycroft Village, a 55 and better community in Cochranville, offers its residents a beautiful clubhouse, an indoor pool, a fitness center, a bocce ball court, garden plots, a patio with fire pit, a fitness center and trails, and a demonstration kitchen.
"We are excited that these boards chose to partner with FirstService Residential," said Ted Gammon, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "Regency at Yardley sought a management partner with a depth of resources and support, as well as experience in managing true lifestyle communities."
"I worked closely with the boards at Honeycroft and Greenwood Acres," said Donna Fiore, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "I was impressed with the process they followed in finding the right management partner. We look forward to supporting them for years to come."
~ http://www.fsresidential.com ~
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
Media Contact
Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 908-963-0413, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/pennsylvania/
SOURCE FirstService Residential
Share this article