FirstService Residential Expands its Portfolio of Managed Communities in Suburban Pennsylvania

Honeycroft Village, a 55 and better community in Cochranville , offers its residents a beautiful clubhouse, an indoor pool, a fitness center, a bocce ball court, garden plots, a patio with fire pit, a fitness center and trails, and a demonstration kitchen.

"We are excited that these boards chose to partner with FirstService Residential," said Ted Gammon, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "Regency at Yardley sought a management partner with a depth of resources and support, as well as experience in managing true lifestyle communities."

"I worked closely with the boards at Honeycroft and Greenwood Acres," said Donna Fiore, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "I was impressed with the process they followed in finding the right management partner. We look forward to supporting them for years to come."

