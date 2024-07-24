FirstService Residential expands property management services throughout California

"The recent successes we've achieved in California are a testament to our services and unmatched experience in HOA property management," said Amy Mathieson, president of FirstService Residential California. Post this

Bickford Ranch Maintenance Association is a 950-unit active adult 55+ community located 24 miles outside of Sacraments in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Bickford Ranch offers residents resort-style living, open-floor concept with outdoor living spaces that make the most of indoor-outdoor living. The premier location also allows for quick access to Lake Tahoe, Napa Valley, and San Francisco.

Riverwalk Area 10 is a gated community located in Riverside, California and is a sub-division of Riverwalk Master's Association. It consists of 247 single-family homes and includes amenities such as a pool and a large community park.

"The recent successes we've achieved in California are a testament to our services and unmatched experience in HOA property management," said Amy Mathieson, president of FirstService Residential California. "I'm proud of our dedicated team, and we look forward to continuing to set the standard for property management in California."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

