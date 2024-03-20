FirstService Residential Expands San Francisco Property Management with the Management of The Metropolitan Association

"FirstService Residential's dedication to service and communication instantly drew us to them. The organization's mission and proven experience and resources will help us elevate our brand," said Vince Ungaro board president at The Metropolitan Association. Post this

The Metropolitan is an upscale high-rise community located in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. Designed by Heller Manus Architects, a notable architecture firm known for developing the famous 181 Fremont luxury condominiums, the two tower, 28-story high-rise is the first of its kind in Rincon Hill. The community boasts numerous upscale amenities, such as a theatre, fitness center, spa, and a heated indoor pool.

"We look forward to partnering with The Metropolitan Association to elevate this desirable community and help it reach their short- and long-term goals," said Amy Mathieson, president of FirstService Residential California. "We are dedicated to open communication and are excited to provide the support needed for a thriving community."

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada.

