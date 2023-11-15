FirstService Residential has been selected to provide professional HOA management services to Bodega Harbour Homeowners' Association

"FirstService Residential's focus on dedicated service, responsiveness, and integrity is reflected in their mission statement and they have the experience and resources necessary to enhance the day-to-day management of our association," said Kim Kilkenny, board president. Post this

Bodega Harbour is a 725-unit luxury community located in Sonoma County, California. The community boasts upscale amenities such as a member clubhouse, on-site security, fitness center, tennis, aquatics, and one restaurant. It is also home to The Links at Bodega Harbour, an 18-hole course where residents can have a premier golf experience at a discounted rate. With the community right on the coast of Bodega Bay, beautiful beaches and coastal views are right in the residents' backyards.

"We looked forward to bringing Bodega Harbor into the FirstService Residential family," said Amy Mathieson, president of FirstService Residential California. "We were confident that the level of service and resources we can offer, and along with the golf expertise provided by KemperSports, we will make a positive impact on their community now and for years to come."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every‥property‥and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

