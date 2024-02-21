FirstService Residential has been selected to provide professional HOA management services to Horizons-Marina District Owners' Association

"FirstService Residential's focus on service and responsiveness drew us to select them as our management partner," said Joe Minner, board president at Horizons-Marina District Owners' Association. Post this

Located in the heart of Downtown San Diego, Horizons-Marina District is a 211-unit community split into two buildings and represents the first development built by Bosa Development in the area. The high-rise boasts upscale amenities including a swimming pool, community room, recreation area, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Along with its desirable offerings, Horizons-Marina District provides easy access to many restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment venues and is close to the Gaslamp Quarter and marina.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Horizons-Marina District Owners' Association and welcoming them into the FirstService Residential family," said Amy Mathieson, president of FirstService Residential California. "We are dedicated to providing the support and resources needed for this community to thrive."

