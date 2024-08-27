FirstService Residential Hires Gene Leon to Expand its Developer Advisory and Consulting Services

"Gene brings a depth of expertise and experience that we were looking for as we extend our consulting services throughout the company's operational footprint." — Bob Cardoza, president of FirstService Residential's West Region Post this

Leon has nearly 25 years of business development, operations, and team building experience for national enterprise organizations. Prior to joining FirstService Residential, he held positions at KemperSports, where he focused on establishing and cultivating long-term relationships with land developers.

"78% of new housing built for sale in the U.S. is in a community association. Collaborating with developers early in the development process offers an excellent opportunity to bring their vision of the resident experience to life," says Gene Leon. "I am proud to join the FirstService Residential team to enhance their collaboration with world-class developers on new residential projects from inception through the entire lifecycle of a community."

For more than two decades, FirstService Residential has helped North America's leading landowners and developers navigate shifting economic challenges, complex local laws governing residential construction and management, due diligence, and state-mandated reviews. Recent projects include One Wall Street, an office-to-ultra-luxury condo conversion in Manhattan, NY; Front & York luxury condos in Brooklyn, NY, Regency at Folsom Ranch, a 55+ active adult community in Folsom, CA, ALINA 210, an amenity-rich high-rise community in Boca Raton, FL; and Harvest, a multi-year Master-Planned Community of the Year recipient located in Argyle, TX.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Britni Ackrivo, Gregory FCA, 856.906.9615, [email protected], www.fsresidential.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential