FirstService Residential launches FirstService Development Advisors to guide developers in creating visionary communities

Planning and design: Multi-disciplinary teams working with developers in operational budgeting and amenity design and activation, as well as collaborating closely with architects, project sales and marketing teams, and other stakeholders with the goal of amplifying returns on capital investments.

Operations and transition: Providing detailed operational insights based on the company's extensive data and resources from managing 9,000 communities. The team works to balance costs and assist developers from project inception through homeowner board transitions.

Bolstering property sales: Guiding developers and sales teams in creating unique amenities and lifestyle programming that align with buyer expectations and educating them on effectively positioning these offerings to potential and future residents.

The organization is led by Gene Leon, president of FirstService Development Advisors, who brings nearly 25 years of business development and operations experience and expertise in cultivating long-term relationships with land developers. "At FirstService Development Advisors, we collaborate with developers to shape communities that align with their vision and the evolving expectations of today's homeowners," says Leon.

The company brought industry veteran Paul Johnson as a strategic consultant to refine its unique value proposition for large-scale developers: "Having a partner like FirstService Residential has empowered each of our HOAs to run their communities efficiently and gracefully, which improves the resident experience and long-term property value."

FirstService Development Advisors has also partnered with Mark Boud, principal at Robbins Boud Real Estate Analytics, to strengthen its consulting capabilities further. Later this month, the company is launching a comprehensive study led by Boud on how homeowner's associations (HOAs) are evolving, providing developers with data-driven insights and strategies to optimize their projects.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 80% of newly built single-family homes sold in 2022 belonged to a condo or HOA, underscoring the growing demand for homes in community associations, especially those providing extra value with services and amenities, which require skilled processes and staff.

"Launching FirstService Development Advisors is the logical next step in supporting the developers we partner with across the U.S. and Canada," said David Diestel, chief executive officer at FirstService Residential. "Our teams bring local expertise and unmatched resources, data, and programs, so this new venture is well-equipped from the start. Our footprint and expertise in development and market dynamics will be instrumental in helping developers build thriving, sustainable communities."

FirstService Development Advisors will build on FirstService Residential's successful track record of delivering services to large-scale developers and award-winning residential communities.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

