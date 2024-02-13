FirstService Residential Leader Paula Allen Recognized as Human Resources Honoree

"We're excited that Paula is being honored with this well-deserved recognition. She's been instrumental in building a cultural vision that empowers our associates. It's made a tremendous impact on service excellence and growth at FirstService Residential." --Robert G. Smith, president, South Region. Post this

"We are so excited that Paula is being honored with this well-deserved recognition," said Robert G. Smith, president of FirstService Residential's South Region. "She's been instrumental in building a cultural vision that empowers our associates. It's made a tremendous impact on service excellence and growth at FirstService Residential."

With more than two decades of human resources expertise, Paula Allen focuses on forging trusted partnerships and developing highly effective teams that proactively respond to business needs. Adept in all aspects of HR practice, Allen has a successful history in talent management and training, associate engagement, leadership development, workforce and succession planning, and performance management, to name a few. She helped create a company culture that led to FirstService Residential achieving the Great Place to Work designation this year and implemented ongoing inclusion initiatives for a diverse, equitable workplace.

"What I love about this role is that I'm constantly working toward building a better workplace for all our associates alongside a high-performing team," said Allen, who joined the company in 2015 and leads a team of approximately 70 associates. "It's truly an honor to be recognized among such a passionate group of local HR leaders."

Entrenched in the South Florida community, Allen is a member and supporter of the Greater Miami Society for Human Resources Management, The Women's Fund Miami and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Prior to joining FirstService Residential, she held leadership positions at Baptist Health, the largest healthcare organization in South Florida with more than 15,000 employees, and Burger King, where she led a team that supported operations with annual revenue in excess of $10 billion.

