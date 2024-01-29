FirstService Residential-Managed Community, Somerset Run Condominium Association, Coordinates "Polar Plunge" to Benefit St. Jude's Children Research Hospital®

"Since we had to open the pool to put a new pool liner in, we thought, 'why not use this as an opportunity to do some good and have some fun in the process,'" said Stephen Slotnick, community manager, FirstService Residential. Post this

"Since we had to open the pool to put a new pool liner in, we thought, 'why not use this as an opportunity to do some good and have some fun in the process,'" said Stephen Slotnick, community manager, FirstService Residential.

Residents came out to show support to Slotnik and Robert Smith, assistant community manager, who dove into the 35-degree pool to raise funds and awareness for the cause.

To learn more about FirstService Residential's social purpose efforts to give back to the communities we live and work in, click here.

