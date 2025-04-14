FirstService Residential names Bob Cardoza as first chief operating officer; Katie Ward promoted to lead expanded West region

"FirstService Residential continues to deepen its investment in industry-leading talent and capabilities — positioning the company to deliver even greater value to residents, community associations, and development partners." Post this

"These appointments reflect the deep bench of talent we've built at FirstService Residential," said David Diestel, CEO. "Bob and Katie are proven leaders who have earned the trust of our teams, board members, developers and the residents we serve. Their leadership will help us move faster, capitalizing on opportunities in the market, and continue raising the bar on the service experience we deliver."

As COO, Cardoza will focus on high-impact areas: accelerating growth with our developer partners, advancing the company's service offerings, and enhancing consistency and innovation through operational excellence and resident care initiatives. In this new structure, leaders from key business units — including FirstService Development Advisors, Global Operations and Innovation, and Global Connectivity programs — will report to Cardoza.

"For nearly 40 years, I've had the opportunity to see how great property management can truly enhance and simplify community association living," shared Bob Cardoza. "In this new role, I'm focused on empowering our local market experts with the tools and resources they need to deliver exceptional service. I've witnessed firsthand how our dedicated associates create tremendous value for the communities we serve."

Cardoza previously served as president of the West region, where he played a key role in building high-performing teams and shaping best-in-class service delivery to developers, board members and residents.

Succeeding Cardoza in oversight of the West region is Katie Ward, whose leadership of the Texas region has helped establish FirstService Residential as the management company of choice in one of the country's fastest-growing markets. In her expanded role, Ward will lead teams across California, Arizona, Nevada, Missouri, and Texas, unifying operations and accelerating regional growth.

"I'm thrilled at this opportunity to unite strong regional teams to drive further growth and our services," stated Katie Ward. "Our associates understand their local markets better than anyone, and when we work as one, we create powerful momentum for our clients, the communities we serve, and each other."

With these leadership moves, FirstService Residential continues to deepen its investment in industry-leading talent and capabilities — positioning the company to deliver even greater value to residents, community associations, and development partners.

Learn more at http://www.fsresidential.com

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Lillian Guerrero, FirstService Residential, 3059516817, [email protected], www.fsresidential.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential